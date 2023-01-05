Thu, 05 Jan 2023

Japanese fighter jets monitor Chinese aircraft near islands

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has disclosed that over the past two weeks it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships ...

Winter storm causes California rains, floods, landslides

LOS ANGELES, California: A powerful storm brought drenching rains and heavy snowfall to much of California on the weekend, snarling ...

New Years disruptions at Manila airport due to power outages

MANILA, Philippines: A power outage on January 1 that halted air traffic control caused the delay, cancellation or diversion of ...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he wants more missiles, nuclear arms

SEOUL, South Korea: Amid cross-border tensions over intrusions by North Korean drones into South Korea, along with the North's repeated ...

New Japan missile to have 3,000 km range, according to reports

TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that Japan's Ministry of Defense is developing multiple long-range missiles with a range of ...

S. Korea announces test of solid fuel space rocket

SEOUL, South Korea, South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced that it has conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant ...

Defiant Erdogan watches as Turkey deficit reaches $110 billion in 2022

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey's Trade Ministry said this week that the country's trade deficit rose 138.4 percent to $110.19 billion in ...

U.S. stocks end in front after choppy day's trading Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States trimmed gains late Wednesday after minutes from last month's FOMC ...

December figures show worst likely over for eurozone manufacturing

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A survey released this week showed that as supply chains begin to recover and inflation eases, the decline ...

F35 contract changes brings Lockheed Martin bill to $7.8 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Defense Department has announced that it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract to Lockheed Martin for ...

Recurring Covid in China causing factory output to decline

BEIJING, China: As the country deals with a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases after the easing of its "zero-COVID" policy, ...

Tesla and Apple drop sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 80 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks kicked off 2023 with falls across the board Tuesday. Early gains turned to ...

