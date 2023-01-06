Fri, 06 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After storm grounds Southwest Airlines, full schedule resumes

DALLAS, Texas: After a massive winter storm crippled operations this week, Dallas-based low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines resumed full operations this ...

After Russian attacks on Ukraine, UK's Sunak pledges long-term support

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that following recent drone attacks, Britain will support Ukraine ...

Japanese emperor offers first New Year's greeting in three years

TOKYO, Japan: For the first time in three years, Japan's Emperor Naruhito delivered a New Year's address and greeted members ...

Japanese fighter jets monitor Chinese aircraft near islands

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has disclosed that over the past two weeks it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships ...

Winter storm causes California rains, floods, landslides

LOS ANGELES, California: A powerful storm brought drenching rains and heavy snowfall to much of California on the weekend, snarling ...

New Years disruptions at Manila airport due to power outages

MANILA, Philippines: A power outage on January 1 that halted air traffic control caused the delay, cancellation or diversion of ...

Business

Section
U. S. stocks crumble as employment numbers prove resilient

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs data, reinforcing the tight labor market in the U.S., undermined Wall Street Thursday, ...

Tesla sees record setting production, deliveries in 4th quarter

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla reported record production and deliveries of electric vehicles in the fourth-quarter of 2022, but due to logistics ...

UK makes available funding to purchase nuclear power fuel

LONDON, England: Britain's $90.5 million fund to help boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants is open for ...

Defiant Erdogan watches as Turkey deficit reaches $110 billion in 2022

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey's Trade Ministry said this week that the country's trade deficit rose 138.4 percent to $110.19 billion in ...

U.S. stocks end in front after choppy day's trading Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States trimmed gains late Wednesday after minutes from last month's FOMC ...

December figures show worst likely over for eurozone manufacturing

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A survey released this week showed that as supply chains begin to recover and inflation eases, the decline ...

Movie Review

Andrei Rublev