Sat, 07 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
45
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Bangladeshis in U.S. protest killing of student, 'armed with knife,' demand justice

MASSACHUSETTS, USA - A young man from the United States expatriate Bangladeshi community has been shot and killed by police ...

Southwest Airlines sued by customer after mass cancellations

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger, Eric Capdeville, who said the airline failed to refund passengers ...

Japan jet fighters sent to keep eye on Chinese aircraft carrier

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has announced that over the past two weeks it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships ...

After storm grounds Southwest Airlines, full schedule resumes

DALLAS, Texas: After a massive winter storm crippled operations this week, Dallas-based low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines resumed full operations this ...

After Russian attacks on Ukraine, UK's Sunak pledges long-term support

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that following recent drone attacks, Britain will support Ukraine ...

Japanese emperor offers first New Year's greeting in three years

TOKYO, Japan: For the first time in three years, Japan's Emperor Naruhito delivered a New Year's address and greeted members ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock market indices all gain more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - More positive employment data underpinned U.S. stocks Friday, with all the major indices surging more ...

Finance Minister: Germany sees 7% inflation in 2023

BERLIN, Germany: Inflation in Germany is expected to drop to 7 percent this year and continue falling in 2024 and ...

S. Korea sees 10% rise in Hyundai, Kia auto sales in 2023

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have announced that their combined global sales are expected to rise ...

U. S. stocks crumble as employment numbers prove resilient

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs data, reinforcing the tight labor market in the U.S., undermined Wall Street Thursday, ...

Tesla sees record setting production, deliveries in 4th quarter

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla reported record production and deliveries of electric vehicles in the fourth-quarter of 2022, but due to logistics ...

UK makes available funding to purchase nuclear power fuel

LONDON, England: Britain's $90.5 million fund to help boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants is open for ...

Movie Review

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (4K UHD)