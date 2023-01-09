Mon, 09 Jan 2023

International

Section
Head of US college fraud scheme sentenced to jail term

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Former college admissions consultant William Rick Singer, the architect of "Operation Varsity Blues", the largest U.S. college admissions ...

Thousands of workers at Adidas factory being forced to work for $40 to $50 a month

YANGON, Myanmar - According to labor sources, officials at a sportswear factory in Yangon's Shwepyitha Township asked more than 20 ...

U.S. elementary school shooting: six-year-old boy detained

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia - A 6-year-old boy has been detained after allegedly shooting a woman teacher in a classroom at ...

Embattled Kevin McCarthy wins the day, is Speaker at last, thanks Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - The stalemate at the House of Representatives ended on Friday. Ominously it was on the second anniversary ...

Philippine President Marcos holds talks with China's Xi

MANILA, Philippine: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was recently in Beijing for a three-day visit aimed at discussing issues, including ...

Bangladeshis in U.S. protest killing of student, 'armed with knife,' demand justice

MASSACHUSETTS, USA - A young man from the United States expatriate Bangladeshi community has been shot and killed by police ...

Business

Section
GM beats out Toyota, selling 2.2 million vehicles in 2022

DETROIT, Michigan: As it met the strong demand for cars and trucks, despite supply disruptions affecting the industry in 2022, ...

Stellantis to help build Archer's air taxi

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Stellantis and Archer Aviation have announced that the carmaker will help build the US start-up's ...

US commercial construction drives gains in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: Driven by gains in commercial building, construction spending in the US unexpectedly recovered in November, but high mortgage ...

U.S. stock market indices all gain more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - More positive employment data underpinned U.S. stocks Friday, with all the major indices surging more ...

Finance Minister: Germany sees 7% inflation in 2023

BERLIN, Germany: Inflation in Germany is expected to drop to 7 percent this year and continue falling in 2024 and ...

S. Korea sees 10% rise in Hyundai, Kia auto sales in 2023

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have announced that their combined global sales are expected to rise ...

Movie Review

