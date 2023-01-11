Wed, 11 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
37
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Montana official says US should close Indian reservations

BILLINGS, Montana: Republican Montana Sen. Keith Regier has proposed that Congress should study alternatives to reservations, in a proposal submitted ...

80,000 Catholics march in annual procession in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Thousands of Filipino Catholics joined a weekend night procession through downtown Manila to venerate a centuries-old black statue ...

US approves greater availability of abortion pill with prescription

WASHINGTON D.C.: Walgreens and CVS have announced that they will sell abortion pills, after the US Food and Drug Administration's ...

UK PM says priorities are to cut inflation, reduce illegal immigration

LONDON, England: While announcing his Conservative government's priorities in his first major speech of 2023 this week, UK Prime Minister ...

China-Hong Kong to reopen after Covid following 3 year closure

HONG KONG: Signaling the start of quarantine-free travel between China and Hong Kong, China will reopen the border with its ...

Opposition mounting in US to banning employer non-compete contracts

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest sign from the Biden administration of its support for labor, the Federal Trade Commission, the ...

Business

Section
American Airlines pilots protest lack of training for new procedures

FORT WORTH, Texas: The American Airlines pilots association, representing 15,000 pilots, has warned that pilots are not being properly trained ...

China's foreign reserves increase to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING, China: China's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, due to the US dollar falling against other major currencies.Last month, ...

Nasdaq climbs 107 points as U.S. stock markets advance

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made minor gains on Tuesday as investors continue to weigh up the future ...

Purchase of 900 EVs by New York City planned by mayor

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After receiving a $10.1 million US Transportation Department grant, New York City announced that it ...

For fourth month exports from Taiwan decline by 12 percent

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Rising international interest rates and a declining worldwide business climate has resulted in Taiwan's exports falling for a ...

Japanese media: Dell to phase out Chinese-made chips by 2024

TOKYO, Japan: Nikkei reported that due to concerns over US-Beijing tensions, Dell Technologies aims to stop using Chinese-made chips by ...

Movie Review

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (4K UHD)