Thu, 12 Jan 2023

International

Alaska national parks considers ban on bait when hunting bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, ...

Seattle schools sue tech giants over alleged harm caused to children

SEATTLE, Washington: In a bid to hold tech giants TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat accountable for the supposed mental ...

Montana official says US should close Indian reservations

BILLINGS, Montana: Republican Montana Sen. Keith Regier has proposed that Congress should study alternatives to reservations, in a proposal submitted ...

80,000 Catholics march in annual procession in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Thousands of Filipino Catholics joined a weekend night procession through downtown Manila to venerate a centuries-old black statue ...

US approves greater availability of abortion pill with prescription

WASHINGTON D.C.: Walgreens and CVS have announced that they will sell abortion pills, after the US Food and Drug Administration's ...

UK PM says priorities are to cut inflation, reduce illegal immigration

LONDON, England: While announcing his Conservative government's priorities in his first major speech of 2023 this week, UK Prime Minister ...

Business

To save costs to farmers, Deere says home repairs allowed on tractors

MOLINE, Illinois: The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere and Co have signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

American Airlines pilots protest lack of training for new procedures

FORT WORTH, Texas: The American Airlines pilots association, representing 15,000 pilots, has warned that pilots are not being properly trained ...

China's foreign reserves increase to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING, China: China's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, due to the US dollar falling against other major currencies.Last month, ...

Nasdaq climbs 107 points as U.S. stock markets advance

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made minor gains on Tuesday as investors continue to weigh up the future ...

Purchase of 900 EVs by New York City planned by mayor

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After receiving a $10.1 million US Transportation Department grant, New York City announced that it ...

For fourth month exports from Taiwan decline by 12 percent

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Rising international interest rates and a declining worldwide business climate has resulted in Taiwan's exports falling for a ...

Movie Review

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (4K UHD)