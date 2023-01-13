Fri, 13 Jan 2023

US woman who joined Islamic extremists asks US to allow her return

ROJ CAMP, Syria: Hoda Muthana, who ran away from her home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join ...

Alaska national parks considers ban on bait when hunting bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, ...

Seattle schools sue tech giants over alleged harm caused to children

SEATTLE, Washington: In a bid to hold tech giants TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat accountable for the supposed mental ...

Montana official says US should close Indian reservations

BILLINGS, Montana: Republican Montana Sen. Keith Regier has proposed that Congress should study alternatives to reservations, in a proposal submitted ...

80,000 Catholics march in annual procession in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Thousands of Filipino Catholics joined a weekend night procession through downtown Manila to venerate a centuries-old black statue ...

US approves greater availability of abortion pill with prescription

WASHINGTON D.C.: Walgreens and CVS have announced that they will sell abortion pills, after the US Food and Drug Administration's ...

After no one claims winnings, Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: As, again, no ticket holder has selected all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, the ...

'What about me?' China Tesla owners ask after price cuts announced

BEIJING, China: Hundreds of Chinese Tesla owners gathered at the electric vehicle maker's showrooms and distribution centers over the weekend ...

Happy New Year for U.S. stocks so far, Nasdaq surges 189 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's CPI report, extending the New Year ...

To save costs to farmers, Deere says home repairs allowed on tractors

MOLINE, Illinois: The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere and Co have signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

American Airlines pilots protest lack of training for new procedures

FORT WORTH, Texas: The American Airlines pilots association, representing 15,000 pilots, has warned that pilots are not being properly trained ...

China's foreign reserves increase to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING, China: China's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, due to the US dollar falling against other major currencies.Last month, ...

Three Colors: Red (Trois couleurs: Rouge)
Three Colors: Red (Trois couleurs: Rouge) [Blu-Ray]