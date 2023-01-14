Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Colorado snowmobile deaths caused by avalanche

DENVER, Colorado: Colorado authorities announced that searchers have found the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a mountain avalanche.In ...

Italy tells NGO ship with migrants not to disembark passengers

ROME, Italy: Non-governmental organization (NGO), Doctors Without Borders said that the Italian government has rejected its request to assign a ...

Thai princess remains unconscious since collapsing December 15

BANGKOK, Thailand: In a statement made over the weekend, the Thai palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than ...

Canada upgrades air force with F35 jet purchases from Lockheed

OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian government and American defense company Lockheed Martin has finalized an agreement for the purchase of 88 ...

US woman who joined Islamic extremists asks US to allow her return

ROJ CAMP, Syria: Hoda Muthana, who ran away from her home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join ...

Alaska national parks considers ban on bait when hunting bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, ...

Business

Section
Disney: Employees will work 4 days per week from office

BURBANK, California: CNBC has reported that Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, has told employees to return to corporate offices ...

Chinese seeking passport renewals as Covid travel restrictions ease

BEIJING, China: People eager to renew their passports thronged the immigration offices in Beijing this week, as China moves to ...

Nasdaq climbs 69 points as Consumer Price Index falls

NEW YORK, New York - A fractional decline in last month's CPI triggered another sharp rally on Wall Street on ...

Twitter staff cutbacks continue in global content moderation unit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that Twitter will terminate more staff in its trust and safety ...

After no one claims winnings, Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: As, again, no ticket holder has selected all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, the ...

'What about me?' China Tesla owners ask after price cuts announced

BEIJING, China: Hundreds of Chinese Tesla owners gathered at the electric vehicle maker's showrooms and distribution centers over the weekend ...

Movie Review

Sorry to Bother You