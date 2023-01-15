Sun, 15 Jan 2023

International

US marines on Okinawa armed with missiles as message to China

TOKYO, Japan: The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that the US plans to deploy marines on the Japanese islands of Okinawa ...

Rains, winds bring mudslides which close California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 ...

Drugs, surgery needed to treat childhood obesity, says US doctors

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to new guidelines released this week, obese children should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including ...

Colorado snowmobile deaths caused by avalanche

DENVER, Colorado: Colorado authorities announced that searchers have found the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a mountain avalanche.In ...

Italy tells NGO ship with migrants not to disembark passengers

ROME, Italy: Non-governmental organization (NGO), Doctors Without Borders said that the Italian government has rejected its request to assign a ...

Thai princess remains unconscious since collapsing December 15

BANGKOK, Thailand: In a statement made over the weekend, the Thai palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than ...

Business

Bankruptcy being weighed by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond

UNION, New Jersey: Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly loss of $393 million after its sales plunged by over ...

Amazon offers 1,200 workers new jobs after closing UK warehouses

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon said it plans to close three warehouses in the UK which will affect 1,200 jobs, but workers ...

Goldman Sachs expected to fire more than 3,000 workers

NEW YORK CITY, New YORK: As part of preparations for harsher economic conditions, Goldman Sachs will begin laying off thousands ...

U.S. stocks finish in the black, Nasdaq rises 78 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks forged ahead Friday, capping a momentous week for the Standard and Poor's 500, ...

Disney: Employees will work 4 days per week from office

BURBANK, California: CNBC has reported that Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, has told employees to return to corporate offices ...

Chinese seeking passport renewals as Covid travel restrictions ease

BEIJING, China: People eager to renew their passports thronged the immigration offices in Beijing this week, as China moves to ...

Movie Review

