International

Scores perish in deadly plane crash in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal - An investigation panel has been set up to investigate the cause of Sunday's horrific plane crash in ...

US climate goals being harmed by lack of workers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to solve a labor shortage affecting President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, US clean energy ...

Boeing delivers 448 airplanes in 2022, remains behind Airbus

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing has reported a sharp rise in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022, though it trailed Airbus for ...

US marines on Okinawa armed with missiles as message to China

TOKYO, Japan: The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that the US plans to deploy marines on the Japanese islands of Okinawa ...

Rains, winds bring mudslides which close California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 ...

Drugs, surgery needed to treat childhood obesity, says US doctors

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to new guidelines released this week, obese children should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including ...

Business

US to negotiate prices of costly Medicare drugs

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration says it will announce a list of 10 prescription drugs included in upcoming negotiations over ...

Reports say Tesla may build auto plant in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Bloomberg News has reported that Tesla is nearing an agreement to construct production facilities in Indonesia, with a ...

Report: Microsoft to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Media reports indicate that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, ...

Bankruptcy being weighed by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond

UNION, New Jersey: Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly loss of $393 million after its sales plunged by over ...

Amazon offers 1,200 workers new jobs after closing UK warehouses

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon said it plans to close three warehouses in the UK which will affect 1,200 jobs, but workers ...

Goldman Sachs expected to fire more than 3,000 workers

NEW YORK CITY, New YORK: As part of preparations for harsher economic conditions, Goldman Sachs will begin laying off thousands ...

