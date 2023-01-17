Tue, 17 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Former Governor Richardson arranges release of American from Russia

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, 35, who had crossed into Russia's Kaliningrad exclave while backpacking in Europe during ...

US report: Vehicle crashes cost society $340 billion in 2019

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a landmark report released this week, US auto safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said ...

Scores perish in deadly plane crash in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal - An investigation panel has been set up to investigate the cause of Sunday's horrific plane crash in ...

US climate goals being harmed by lack of workers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to solve a labor shortage affecting President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, US clean energy ...

Boeing delivers 448 airplanes in 2022, remains behind Airbus

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing has reported a sharp rise in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022, though it trailed Airbus for ...

US marines on Okinawa armed with missiles as message to China

TOKYO, Japan: The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that the US plans to deploy marines on the Japanese islands of Okinawa ...

Business

Germany concerned for economy as labor shortages reported nationwide

BERLIN, Germany: The German Chambers of Commerce and Industry has said that more than half of Germany's companies are unable ...

US House bill stops oil from reserves being sold to China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US House of Representatives approved a bill this week banning oil exports from the US Strategic Petroleum ...

US to negotiate prices of costly Medicare drugs

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration says it will announce a list of 10 prescription drugs included in upcoming negotiations over ...

Reports say Tesla may build auto plant in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Bloomberg News has reported that Tesla is nearing an agreement to construct production facilities in Indonesia, with a ...

Report: Microsoft to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Media reports indicate that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, ...

Bankruptcy being weighed by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond

UNION, New Jersey: Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly loss of $393 million after its sales plunged by over ...

