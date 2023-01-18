Wed, 18 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Exxon's new Texas refinery to boos daily production by 369,000 barrels

IRVING Texas: As part of a $2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago, Exxon Mobil Corp will soon increase ...

Renowned Pakistani lawyer, human rights activist shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Pakistan On Monday, Latif Afridi, the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and a prominent human ...

US ends requirement of Covid vaccinations for US military

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has ended a mandate adopted by the Biden administration requiring that all US armed forces members ...

Maine gas station sold winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket

PORTLAND, Maine: Lottery officials have announced that one ticket sold in Maine has won the Mega Millions jackpot draw held ...

US vaccinations for children see decline in 2021-2022 school year

WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released last week showed that in the 2021-2022 school ...

Former Governor Richardson arranges release of American from Russia

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, 35, who had crossed into Russia's Kaliningrad exclave while backpacking in Europe during ...

Business

Shareholders say not told truth in suit against Southwest Airlines

DALLAS, Texas: In a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by shareholders this week, the Dallas, Texas-based carrier was accused of ...

Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup, RxPreferred form partnership

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup and pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits has announced a ...

US reports inflation declines, gas and auto prices falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years ...

Possible sales of Subway Sandwiches, reports media

MILFORD, Connecticut: Reuters has reported that sandwich chain Subway is exploring the selling of its business. The Wall Street Journal ...

Germany concerned for economy as labor shortages reported nationwide

BERLIN, Germany: The German Chambers of Commerce and Industry has said that more than half of Germany's companies are unable ...

US House bill stops oil from reserves being sold to China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US House of Representatives approved a bill this week banning oil exports from the US Strategic Petroleum ...

Movie Review

The Island of Dr. Moreau
