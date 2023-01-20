Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

New York mayor says city is out of room for migrants

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso on the Mexican border last weekend ...

US Supreme Court to decide on right of postman not to work on Sundays

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused ...

Citing Turkey's shift from democracy, Senator opposes sale of F-16s

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration was reported to have told Congress of a potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter ...

Leopard back in cage after escape shuts down Dallas Zoo

DALLAS, Texas: Dallas Zoo officials said this week that a 25-pound leopard named Nova, which escaped its habitat and remained ...

Exxon's new Texas refinery to boos daily production by 369,000 barrels

IRVING Texas: As part of a $2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago, Exxon Mobil Corp will soon increase ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks rocked by fall in December retail sales, dollar rebounds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. retail sales fell 1.1 percent last month, triggering major stock market falls.While investors were ...

Old Toyotas to be eligible for engine upgrades

TOKYO, Japan: During an industry event for customized autos in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Toyota Motor showcased zero-emission versions of ...

Loneer to receive $700 million loan from US to dig Nevada lithium mine

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of White House plans to develop a domestic electric vehicle supply chain, the US Energy Department ...

U.S. stock markets close mixed, Nasdaq Composite slips 16 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones tumbling while other indices held their ...

Shareholders say not told truth in suit against Southwest Airlines

DALLAS, Texas: In a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by shareholders this week, the Dallas, Texas-based carrier was accused of ...

Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup, RxPreferred form partnership

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup and pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits has announced a ...

Movie Review

Ad Astra