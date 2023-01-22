Sun, 22 Jan 2023

International

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Business

Indonesia minister: BYD Group and Tesla to open plants

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan has said that the government is finalizing agreements with China's automaker BYD and ...

Expect freight costs to drop due to low demand, says observers

DAVOS, Switzerland: In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, DP World's chief ...

Siemens signs train deal in India worth $3.25 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Siemens has announced that it has signed the largest locomotive deal in its history, worth $3.25 billion, ...

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

Mexico says BMW to expand its facilities with greater investment

MEXICO City, Mexico: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that German carmaker BMW is planning to invest in the ...

Planes nearly crash at New York's JFK airport, US investigating

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate an incident involving ...

Movie Review

High Sierra