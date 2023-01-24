Tue, 24 Jan 2023

International

Section
Texas officials warn state electric grid vulnerable to extreme weather

DALLAS, Texas: The Dallas Federal Reserve has announced that despite the adoption of safeguards after a deadly February 2021 cold ...

Japan employers agree with prime minister to raise wages

TOKYO, Japan: More than half of major Japanese companies are planning to raise wages this year, after Prime Minister Fumio ...

Among Amazon staff to be cut include those in Canada, Costa Rica, US

Reuters has reported that Amazon.com is making plans to cut 18,000 employees worldwide, including in the US, Canada and Costa ...

In rare attack, two killed in isolated Alaska village by polar bear

WALES, Alaska: In a rare attack, a polar bear chased several residents of the isolated Alaska Native whaling village of ...

China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Business

Section
Nasdaq climbs more than two percent as U.S. stocks take off again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets began the week with a major rally Monday, picking up from a ...

In hopeful sign, US mortgage rates at lowest level since September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released this week showed that the average interest rate on leading US ...

Taiwan Q4 GDP plunges to lowest in 13 years

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Highlighting its worst performance in 13 years, Taiwan's trade-dependent economy contracted in the fourth quarter, affected by declining ...

US December retail sales drop to lowest level in one year

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US retail sales recorded its largest drop in one year, due to lower purchases of motor ...

Inflation, interest rates blamed for falling manufacturing in New York

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In January, manufacturing in New York State sharply declined amidst declining orders and rising employment ...

Tesla drops prices of EVs in China, sees surge in sales

BEIJING, China: Data from China Merchants Bank International showed that in January, Tesla's retail sales surged in China after it ...

Movie Review

