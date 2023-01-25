Wed, 25 Jan 2023

International

No decision for Afghan soldier waiting at US-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas: Abdul Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan, fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American withdrawal, but ...

Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 astronaut, marries on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES, California: Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, announced on Facebook that ...

In seeking probe of egg pricing, US farm group points to high profits

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent out this week, farm advocacy group Farm Action said that as Americans continue to ...

U.S. to spend additional $490 million to prevent wildfires

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden Administration announced this week an additional expenditure of $490 million to combat the growing threat of ...

Texas officials warn state electric grid vulnerable to extreme weather

DALLAS, Texas: The Dallas Federal Reserve has announced that despite the adoption of safeguards after a deadly February 2021 cold ...

Japan employers agree with prime minister to raise wages

TOKYO, Japan: More than half of major Japanese companies are planning to raise wages this year, after Prime Minister Fumio ...

Business

US Wolfspeed to build $2.17 billion chip factory in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany: German media has reported that American power chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc is planning to build a factory in Germany, ...

U.S. stocks struggle after trading ditch, Dow Jones however breaks into black

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Tuesday after an interesting day which saw ...

Report sees $1.36 billion in spending during Thai Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Thailand: Consumer spending in Thailand over the ongoing Lunar New Year period could increase 13.6 percent to $1.36 billion, ...

Airbus appears to have changed design of A350 aircraft

PARIS, France: Airbus has changed the design of its A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways ...

Nasdaq climbs more than two percent as U.S. stocks take off again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets began the week with a major rally Monday, picking up from a ...

In hopeful sign, US mortgage rates at lowest level since September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released this week showed that the average interest rate on leading US ...

Movie Review

