Thu, 26 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Hawaii mourns death of last island princess

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The casket bearing Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, long considered the last Hawaiian princess, has gone on public viewing ...

After climbing onto roof, five inmates breakout of Missouri prison

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Missouri police report that all five prisoners who escaped last week from St. Francois County Detention Center ...

No decision for Afghan soldier waiting at US-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas: Abdul Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan, fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American withdrawal, but ...

Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 astronaut, marries on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES, California: Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, announced on Facebook that ...

In seeking probe of egg pricing, US farm group points to high profits

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent out this week, farm advocacy group Farm Action said that as Americans continue to ...

U.S. to spend additional $490 million to prevent wildfires

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden Administration announced this week an additional expenditure of $490 million to combat the growing threat of ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks faint after bull goes into hiding

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks crumbled on Wednesday as the extended rally on Wall Street came to an ...

Ireland had highest EU budget surplus in third quarter 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland reported a higher budget surplus than any other country among the 27-member European Union for the third ...

As yearly output declines, experts say US manufacturing in recession

WASHINGTON D.C.: Based on a range of measurements, US manufacturing could have entered a recession in the fourth quarter of ...

UK's National Grid to pay people to use less power during cold snap

LONDON, England: As part of a new scheme called the Demand Flexibility Service, Britain's National Grid said customers would receive ...

US Wolfspeed to build $2.17 billion chip factory in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany: German media has reported that American power chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc is planning to build a factory in Germany, ...

U.S. stocks struggle after trading ditch, Dow Jones however breaks into black

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Tuesday after an interesting day which saw ...

Movie Review

The Meg
Meg