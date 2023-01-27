Fri, 27 Jan 2023

US moving towards offering annual Covid vaccines to most Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of its efforts to simplify the national COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the US Food and Drug Administration ...

December crossings of US border set record

WASHINGTON D.C.: US authorities said this week that a surge in Cubans and Nicaraguans arriving at the US border with ...

Canada faces resistance to cutbacks from oil-producing Alberta

OTTAWA, Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government plans to implement its long-awaited workforce transition bill, the "Just Transition," ...

Japan's Kishida expected to visit Ukraine for talks with Zelenskiy

TOKYO, Japan: The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Kyiv in February ...

Hawaii mourns death of last island princess

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The casket bearing Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, long considered the last Hawaiian princess, has gone on public viewing ...

After climbing onto roof, five inmates breakout of Missouri prison

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Missouri police report that all five prisoners who escaped last week from St. Francois County Detention Center ...

Recession fears fade as investors weigh into U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Recession fears faded on Wall Street Thursday as annualized 4th quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ...

Officials cautious as lower mortgage rates increases home buying

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December 2022, US existing home sales declined to a 12-year low, but lower mortgage rates raised cautious ...

South Korean exports fall 2.7% in first 20 days in January

SEOUL, South Korea: Korea Customs Service data released this week showed that South Korean exports for the first 20 days ...

Virginia expects 1,000 jobs as Amazon builds cloud computing center

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com's cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced that it will expand its data centers in ...

U.S. stocks faint after bull goes into hiding

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks crumbled on Wednesday as the extended rally on Wall Street came to an ...

Ireland had highest EU budget surplus in third quarter 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland reported a higher budget surplus than any other country among the 27-member European Union for the third ...

