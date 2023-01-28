Sat, 28 Jan 2023

International

US files antitrust case against Google over digital advertising

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department has filed an antitrust complaint claiming that Google is abusing its dominance in digital ...

Smoking banned from Mexican hotels and beaches

Public health experts have welcomed Mexico's ban on cigarette smoking in all public places, including hotels and beaches, after the ...

Lawyers suing as Consumer Reports says high metal levels in chocolates

YONKERS, New York: After testing discovered harmful levels of heavy metals in chocolate, consumer magazine Consumer Reports has urged four ...

France military ordered out of Burkina Faso in west Africa

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: As Burkina Faso, in western Africa, faces an Islamist insurgency, it is set to end a military ...

As births continue to fall, Japan seeks incentives for parents

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida said this week that it was "now or never" for Japan, one of ...

US moving towards offering annual Covid vaccines to most Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of its efforts to simplify the national COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the US Food and Drug Administration ...

Business

Section
Walmart minimum wage to start at $14/hr, still below Costco, Target

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: To attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market, Walmart has announced that it it will ...

Technology stocks in demand as U.S. markets move modestly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hesitatingly continued higher Friday, reflecting widespread gains, albeit modest ones, across the globe."We're ...

Artificial meat given first approval by US officials

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As early as this year, lab-grown meat could be served in some restaurants in the ...

As travel opens up, Thailand prepares for 5 million Chinese tourists

BANGKOK, Thailand: Following China's reopening and the end of its strict COVID-19 restrictions, businesses on Thailand's holiday island of Phuket ...

Recession fears fade as investors weigh into U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Recession fears faded on Wall Street Thursday as annualized 4th quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ...

Officials cautious as lower mortgage rates increases home buying

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December 2022, US existing home sales declined to a 12-year low, but lower mortgage rates raised cautious ...

Movie Review

