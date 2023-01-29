Sun, 29 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
37
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Long-awaited return of tourists finally arrives in Macau gambling hub

MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...

Senator Josh Hawley will introduce law to ban TikTok throughout US

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said that he plans to introduce a bill to ban the use ...

US says lead levels too high in baby food, orders reduction

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed ...

Finland, Sweden expected to quickly join NATO

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Finland and Sweden are prepared to join the NATO alliance, the U.S. State Department announced this week.The move ...

US files antitrust case against Google over digital advertising

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department has filed an antitrust complaint claiming that Google is abusing its dominance in digital ...

Smoking banned from Mexican hotels and beaches

Public health experts have welcomed Mexico's ban on cigarette smoking in all public places, including hotels and beaches, after the ...

Business

Section
Singapore says core inflation up 5.1 percent in December

SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...

Weak 2023, predicts US defense contractor General Dynamics

RESTON, Virginia: Amidst labor and supply shortages, US defense contractor General Dynamics forecasted weak 2023 results, though strong demand for ...

Serta Simmons mattresses seeks bankruptcy protection

ATLANTA, Georgia: In light of its significant debt, the slowing economy and rising interest rates stifling consumer demand, US mattress-maker ...

Walmart minimum wage to start at $14/hr, still below Costco, Target

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: To attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market, Walmart has announced that it it will ...

Technology stocks in demand as U.S. markets move modestly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hesitatingly continued higher Friday, reflecting widespread gains, albeit modest ones, across the globe."We're ...

Artificial meat given first approval by US officials

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As early as this year, lab-grown meat could be served in some restaurants in the ...

Movie Review

And Life Goes On (Zendegi va digar hich)