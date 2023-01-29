Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said that he plans to introduce a bill to ban the use ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Finland and Sweden are prepared to join the NATO alliance, the U.S. State Department announced this week.The move ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department has filed an antitrust complaint claiming that Google is abusing its dominance in digital ...
Public health experts have welcomed Mexico's ban on cigarette smoking in all public places, including hotels and beaches, after the ...
SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...
RESTON, Virginia: Amidst labor and supply shortages, US defense contractor General Dynamics forecasted weak 2023 results, though strong demand for ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: In light of its significant debt, the slowing economy and rising interest rates stifling consumer demand, US mattress-maker ...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: To attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market, Walmart has announced that it it will ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hesitatingly continued higher Friday, reflecting widespread gains, albeit modest ones, across the globe."We're ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As early as this year, lab-grown meat could be served in some restaurants in the ...