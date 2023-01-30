Mon, 30 Jan 2023

International

US arms exports rise 49 percent in fiscal 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has said that in the latest fiscal year, US military equipment exported to foreign ...

Long-awaited return of tourists finally arrives in Macau gambling hub

MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...

Senator Josh Hawley will introduce law to ban TikTok throughout US

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said that he plans to introduce a bill to ban the use ...

US says lead levels too high in baby food, orders reduction

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed ...

Finland, Sweden expected to quickly join NATO

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Finland and Sweden are prepared to join the NATO alliance, the U.S. State Department announced this week.The move ...

US files antitrust case against Google over digital advertising

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department has filed an antitrust complaint claiming that Google is abusing its dominance in digital ...

Business

Tesla pins hopes on new Nevada battery factor to bring down prices

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla gas announced an investment of more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with the ...

Opposition rising to US tax credits for EVs not meeting sourcing rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin has introduced legislation that imposes battery sourcing requirements ...

Singapore says core inflation up 5.1 percent in December

SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...

Weak 2023, predicts US defense contractor General Dynamics

RESTON, Virginia: Amidst labor and supply shortages, US defense contractor General Dynamics forecasted weak 2023 results, though strong demand for ...

Serta Simmons mattresses seeks bankruptcy protection

ATLANTA, Georgia: In light of its significant debt, the slowing economy and rising interest rates stifling consumer demand, US mattress-maker ...

Walmart minimum wage to start at $14/hr, still below Costco, Target

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: To attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market, Walmart has announced that it it will ...

Movie Review

The Seventh Continent (Der siebente Kontinent)
Seventh Continent