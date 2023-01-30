Mon, 30 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Insurance paid $313 billion in 2022 for disasters in 2022, says Aon

LONDON, England: Insurance broker Aon has estimated that natural disasters caused global economic losses worth $313 billion in 2022.It added ...

Exec for Juan Valdez coffee sentenced to jail in $900,000 theft

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After being convicted of stealing more than $900,000 from the company, Rosita Joseph, former executive ...

US arms exports rise 49 percent in fiscal 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has said that in the latest fiscal year, US military equipment exported to foreign ...

Long-awaited return of tourists finally arrives in Macau gambling hub

MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...

Senator Josh Hawley will introduce law to ban TikTok throughout US

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said that he plans to introduce a bill to ban the use ...

US says lead levels too high in baby food, orders reduction

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed ...

Business

Merger talks underway between cigarette makers, Juul e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Wall Street Journal has reported that e-cigarette maker Juul and three tobacco giants are negotiating potential sale, ...

Tesla pins hopes on new Nevada battery factor to bring down prices

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla gas announced an investment of more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with the ...

Opposition rising to US tax credits for EVs not meeting sourcing rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin has introduced legislation that imposes battery sourcing requirements ...

Singapore says core inflation up 5.1 percent in December

SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...

Weak 2023, predicts US defense contractor General Dynamics

RESTON, Virginia: Amidst labor and supply shortages, US defense contractor General Dynamics forecasted weak 2023 results, though strong demand for ...

Serta Simmons mattresses seeks bankruptcy protection

ATLANTA, Georgia: In light of its significant debt, the slowing economy and rising interest rates stifling consumer demand, US mattress-maker ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers