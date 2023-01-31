Tue, 31 Jan 2023

International

Section
UK tanks for Ukraine must arrive by March, says minister

LONDON, England: Of the 14 main battle tanks and additional artillery support it will send to Ukraine, Britain hopes its ...

Insurance paid $313 billion in 2022 for disasters in 2022, says Aon

LONDON, England: Insurance broker Aon has estimated that natural disasters caused global economic losses worth $313 billion in 2022.It added ...

Exec for Juan Valdez coffee sentenced to jail in $900,000 theft

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After being convicted of stealing more than $900,000 from the company, Rosita Joseph, former executive ...

US arms exports rise 49 percent in fiscal 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has said that in the latest fiscal year, US military equipment exported to foreign ...

Long-awaited return of tourists finally arrives in Macau gambling hub

MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...

Senator Josh Hawley will introduce law to ban TikTok throughout US

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said that he plans to introduce a bill to ban the use ...

Business

Section
South Korea to aid public with more energy vouchers

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean officials have said that the government will double energy vouchers and provide discounts on gas ...

Merger talks underway between cigarette makers, Juul e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Wall Street Journal has reported that e-cigarette maker Juul and three tobacco giants are negotiating potential sale, ...

Tesla pins hopes on new Nevada battery factor to bring down prices

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla gas announced an investment of more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with the ...

Opposition rising to US tax credits for EVs not meeting sourcing rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin has introduced legislation that imposes battery sourcing requirements ...

Singapore says core inflation up 5.1 percent in December

SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...

Weak 2023, predicts US defense contractor General Dynamics

RESTON, Virginia: Amidst labor and supply shortages, US defense contractor General Dynamics forecasted weak 2023 results, though strong demand for ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers