Tue, 31 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
WSJ says Israel and Mossad behind Sunday's attacks on Iran

Israel was behind Sunday morning's drone strike on an Iranian munitions facility; the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing American ...

UK tanks for Ukraine must arrive by March, says minister

LONDON, England: Of the 14 main battle tanks and additional artillery support it will send to Ukraine, Britain hopes its ...

Insurance paid $313 billion in 2022 for disasters in 2022, says Aon

LONDON, England: Insurance broker Aon has estimated that natural disasters caused global economic losses worth $313 billion in 2022.It added ...

Exec for Juan Valdez coffee sentenced to jail in $900,000 theft

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After being convicted of stealing more than $900,000 from the company, Rosita Joseph, former executive ...

US arms exports rise 49 percent in fiscal 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has said that in the latest fiscal year, US military equipment exported to foreign ...

Long-awaited return of tourists finally arrives in Macau gambling hub

MACAU CITY, Macau: Over the Lunar New Year holiday, Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, witnessed a resurgence of tourists ...

Business

Section
Adani says Hindenburg Research report a 'lie'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI/Big News Network): The Adani group, in a sharp and focused response to Hindenburg Research's ...

South Korea to aid public with more energy vouchers

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean officials have said that the government will double energy vouchers and provide discounts on gas ...

Merger talks underway between cigarette makers, Juul e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Wall Street Journal has reported that e-cigarette maker Juul and three tobacco giants are negotiating potential sale, ...

Tesla pins hopes on new Nevada battery factor to bring down prices

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla gas announced an investment of more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with the ...

Opposition rising to US tax credits for EVs not meeting sourcing rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin has introduced legislation that imposes battery sourcing requirements ...

Singapore says core inflation up 5.1 percent in December

SINGAPORE: In December, Singapore saw its key consumer price gauge rise 5.1 percent, higher than predicted, official data said. However, ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers