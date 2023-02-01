Wed, 01 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
54
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
US south sees 1.3 million new residents in 2022

MIAMI, Florida: This decade, the US south is expected to see more new residents than any other region in the ...

Surge in air travel demand continues, may lessen, says observers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After reporting record revenues in the fourth-quarter of 2022, US airlines expect strong travel demand ...

Philippines pledges review after citizen killed working in Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines: After a Filipina domestic worker was killed and dumped in the desert in the oil-rich emirate of Kuwait, ...

Rocket Lab launches first rocket from Virginia, USA

LONG BEACH, California: Long Beach, California-based Rocket Lab has launched its first mission from the United States, as part of ...

WSJ says Israel and Mossad behind Sunday's attacks on Iran

Israel was behind Sunday morning's drone strike on an Iranian munitions facility; the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing American ...

UK tanks for Ukraine must arrive by March, says minister

LONDON, England: Of the 14 main battle tanks and additional artillery support it will send to Ukraine, Britain hopes its ...

Business

Section
Tech stocks lead U.S. markets rally, Nasdaq Composite climbs 191 points

NEW YORK, New York - A slowing of wages growth in the fourth quarter, as reported by the Labor Department, ...

Profits down 9% at American Express due to late customer payments

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As it sets aside more funds to cover potentially bad loans, American Express announced that ...

UK airline Flybe goes out of business, cancels all flights

LONDON, England: Flybe, a British regional airline, abruptly closed operations on January 28. The airline offered flight to Belfast, Birmingham ...

Mobileye forecasts higher revenue in 2023

JERUSALEM, Israel: As demand for its driver-assistance technology rises among vehicle-makers, Mobileye Global is forecasting revenues for the 2023 fiscal ...

U.S. stocks fade ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Monday as investors fretted over which way the Federal Reserve ...

Adani says Hindenburg Research report a 'lie'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI/Big News Network): The Adani group, in a sharp and focused response to Hindenburg Research's ...

Movie Review

The Banshees of Inisherin
Banshees of Inisherin