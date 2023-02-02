Thu, 02 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Musk, Tesla officials meet with White House to discuss EVs

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House said this week that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met with John Podesta, a Democratic ...

To boost tourist spending, Philippines to refund VAT starting in 2024

MANILA, Philippines: In an effort to attract more tourists, President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund program for ...

Italy's Meloni in Libya, signs $8 billion gas deal

TRIPOLI, Libya: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni held talks on energy and migration in Libya this weekend, which are major ...

US south sees 1.3 million new residents in 2022

MIAMI, Florida: This decade, the US south is expected to see more new residents than any other region in the ...

Surge in air travel demand continues, may lessen, says observers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After reporting record revenues in the fourth-quarter of 2022, US airlines expect strong travel demand ...

Philippines pledges review after citizen killed working in Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines: After a Filipina domestic worker was killed and dumped in the desert in the oil-rich emirate of Kuwait, ...

Business

Section
Report says US consumer spending fell in December wh

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest indication that its interest rate hikes are slowing the US economy, the Federal Reserve's main ...

China says shipments of smartphones in 2022 falls to lowest in decade

BEIJING, China: As COVID-19 restrictions and a slowing economy curbed consumer demand in 2022, China's smartphone sales witnessed a record ...

To reach out to public, Japanese vending machines selling whale meat

TOKYO, Japan: After struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, Japanese whaling company Kyodo Senpaku announced ...

Air India begins update with purchase of nearly 250 aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: Marking a year since the Tata Group took control of Air India, the former state-run carrier has ...

Tech stocks lead U.S. markets rally, Nasdaq Composite climbs 191 points

NEW YORK, New York - A slowing of wages growth in the fourth quarter, as reported by the Labor Department, ...

Profits down 9% at American Express due to late customer payments

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As it sets aside more funds to cover potentially bad loans, American Express announced that ...

Movie Review

The Banshees of Inisherin
Banshees of Inisherin