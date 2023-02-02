Thu, 02 Feb 2023

Azerbaijan blames Iran for fatal Tehran embassy attack

TEHRAN, Iran: A gunman this week stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and killed its security chief ...

Another Biden household searched for classified documents

WASHINGTON, DC - FBI agents on Wednesday searched for classified documents at U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation retreat in the ...

Musk, Tesla officials meet with White House to discuss EVs

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House said this week that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met with John Podesta, a Democratic ...

To boost tourist spending, Philippines to refund VAT starting in 2024

MANILA, Philippines: In an effort to attract more tourists, President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund program for ...

Italy's Meloni in Libya, signs $8 billion gas deal

TRIPOLI, Libya: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni held talks on energy and migration in Libya this weekend, which are major ...

US south sees 1.3 million new residents in 2022

MIAMI, Florida: This decade, the US south is expected to see more new residents than any other region in the ...

China to allow return of Japanese tourists following retaliatory ban

TOKYO, Japan: In a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Beijing announced that it will ...

Sellers hit U.S. dollar, greenback crumbles

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar crumbled on Thursday after first posting gains. The late afternoon sell off ...

Roller-coaster ride for U.S. stocks Wednesday, Nasdaq stars with 2% gain

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street dove into the red Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee ...

Report says US consumer spending fell in December wh

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest indication that its interest rate hikes are slowing the US economy, the Federal Reserve's main ...

China says shipments of smartphones in 2022 falls to lowest in decade

BEIJING, China: As COVID-19 restrictions and a slowing economy curbed consumer demand in 2022, China's smartphone sales witnessed a record ...

To reach out to public, Japanese vending machines selling whale meat

TOKYO, Japan: After struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, Japanese whaling company Kyodo Senpaku announced ...

