Fri, 03 Feb 2023

News RELEASES

International

NATO, Japan look to closer tires due to China, Russia concerns

TOKYO, Japan: In light of a tense security environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's growing military cooperation with ...

Texas advises energy companies to prepare for winter ice storm

DALLAS, Texas: Oil and gas pipeline operators are preparing to stockpile equipment following severe weather forecasts for the next few ...

TikTok CEO to appear before US Congress to discuss security concerns

WASHINGTON D.C.: As US lawmakers investigate the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, its Chief Executive, Shou Zi Chew, has confirmed that ...

Azerbaijan blames Iran for fatal Tehran embassy attack

TEHRAN, Iran: A gunman this week stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and killed its security chief ...

Another Biden household searched for classified documents

WASHINGTON, DC - FBI agents on Wednesday searched for classified documents at U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation retreat in the ...

Musk, Tesla officials meet with White House to discuss EVs

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House said this week that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met with John Podesta, a Democratic ...

Business

At 10.5 million vehicles sold, Toyota is top automaker in 2022

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota has announced that it sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, maintaining its position as the world's top-selling ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps more than 3 percent on Meta surge

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks had a hay day Thursday with Facebook parent Meta rocketing up nearly 30 ...

Concerns about recession in Germany after economy shrinks in Q4

FRANKFURT, Germany: Data released this week showed that the German economy unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter of 2022, indicating ...

China to allow return of Japanese tourists following retaliatory ban

TOKYO, Japan: In a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Beijing announced that it will ...

Sellers hit U.S. dollar, greenback crumbles

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar crumbled on Thursday after first posting gains. The late afternoon sell off ...

Roller-coaster ride for U.S. stocks Wednesday, Nasdaq stars with 2% gain

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street dove into the red Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee ...

Movie Review

Sunday Bloody Sunday
Sunday Bloody Sunday [Blu-Ray]