Sat, 04 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
29
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Washington ends export licenses for supplying China's Huawei

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has stopped issuing export licenses to US companies seeking to ship most items to China's ...

U.S. warned NATO expansionism would cross Russian tripwires

Nearly a year in, the war in Ukraine has cost tens of thousands of lives and brought the world to ...

After Biden tapped US oil reserves, House passes bill to end such uses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that limits the ability of US Energy Secretary Jennifer ...

US says Russian businessman traded on illegal information

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who has ties to the Kremlin, has been accused of making tens of millions ...

NATO, Japan look to closer tires due to China, Russia concerns

TOKYO, Japan: In light of a tense security environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's growing military cooperation with ...

Texas advises energy companies to prepare for winter ice storm

DALLAS, Texas: Oil and gas pipeline operators are preparing to stockpile equipment following severe weather forecasts for the next few ...

Business

Section
As stocks and bonds suffer, Norway wealth fund sees record losses

OSLO, Norway: Ending a three-year run of profits as stock and bond prices were hit by rising inflation and Russia's ...

Historic unemployment low fails to deter profit-takers, Nasdaq sheds 194 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong economic data failed to stem profit-taking on the major U.S. bourses on Friday, while ...

US concerned over rights at Mexico auto factory, seeks corrections

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has again asked Mexico to investigate claims that workers at an auto parts facility of American ...

US Justice Dept. investigating Tesla claims on self-driving autos

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tesla confirmed this week that the US Justice Department has requested documents related to its Full Self-Driving and ...

At 10.5 million vehicles sold, Toyota is top automaker in 2022

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota has announced that it sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, maintaining its position as the world's top-selling ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps more than 3 percent on Meta surge

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks had a hay day Thursday with Facebook parent Meta rocketing up nearly 30 ...

Movie Review

Minions: The Rise of Gru (4K UHD)