Beijing [China], February 5 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, North Korean defectors are unable to receive treatment even after facing serious coronavirus symptoms, Daily NK reported.

COVID-19 is spreading in Chinese cities and in China's countryside, Daily NK reported citing a source in China. The source revealed that North Korean defectors in China cannot receive treatment even if they are infected with the coronavirus.

"North Korean defectors in China can't receive treatment even if they are infected [with the virus]," Daily NK quoted a source in China as saying.

The source revealed that North Korean defectors in China had not received a single dose of vaccine since the pandemic began. As per the news report, people need to have an identity card to get vaccinated in China. So, North Korean defectors who do not possess IDs cannot get vaccinated, even if they wish for it. Defectors living in agricultural villages are often not aware that home diagnostic kits for COVID-10 exists. One defector who resides in an undisclosed area of China said that defectors take cold medicine as they cannot get themselves tested even if they are infected with COVID-19, Daily NK reported.

"We can't go anywhere without a vaccination certificate, but since we have no IDs, we can't even think about getting vaccinations," Daily NK quoted one defector as saying.

Another defector living in an undisclosed part of China said that she does not have ID even after living in China for more than 10 years and having children in the country. She said that she has not received a single dose of vaccine, according to the news report. "I've been unable to receive even a single vaccination shot during the last three years, and if I catch COVID-19, I have no choice but to bear it out at home," Daily NK quoted her as saying.

Amid the ongoing situation, the number of defectors residing in China who wish to visit South Korea has witnessed a rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Several defectors have landed in prison after Chinese police arrested them while they tried to go to South Korea, Daily NK reported citing a source.

Citing the source, the report said that many defectors in China have started expressing their despair about not being officially recognized by the Chinese government. The source further claimed that defectors are suffering more than other Chinese people as they are yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. Citing the source, the report said that "some defectors have even died after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms." (ANI)