Wed, 08 Feb 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
While friends and foes rush to Syria's aid, U.S. refuses to help

WASHINGTON, DC - The global community has extended aid to Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit the ...

US Congress wants information on Russians hacking nuclear computers

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have called on the Department of Energy to release documents detailing attempts by Russian hackers to ...

Death toll from deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues to mount

Photo credit: Ercin Erturk / Anadolu AgencyThe death toll from Monday's massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria has ...

Republicans in Congress to impeach border official due to migrants

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a sign of future political battles over record numbers of illegal crossings under Democratic President Joe Biden, ...

US woman sentenced to 13 days in jail after protesting on Red Square

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian state-run TASS news agency has reported that a US woman was detained and fined by a Russian ...

Ex-military ruler Musharraf dies in Dubai after prolonged illness

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf died in a Dubai hospital on Sunday at the age of ...

Business

Section
Blaming cost of manufacturing, Nestle to raise prices for second year

VEVEY, Switzerland: In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung this week, Nestle's Chief Executive Mark Schneider said the world's largest ...

Fed fails to cool economy as US sees 517,000 jobs created in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the efforts of the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the job market to help curb record-high inflation, ...

Nasdaq Composite loses one percent as Treasury yields bit

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields kept buyers at bay on Wall Street on ...

102,000 job firings in US high tech in December, according to report

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report released this week detailed how, in January, layoffs in the US reached a more than two-year ...

Settlement reached in long-running Airbus, Qatar Air legal dispute

PARIS, France: Following an 18 month controversy that exposed the workings of the global jet market, Airbus and Qatar Airways ...

At US urging, Japan to stop exporting chip technology to China

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is preparing to revise legislation to allow it to restrict the export of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment ...

