Thu, 09 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
53
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Rail traffic halted in Ohio after train with chemicals catches fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February ...

Thousands more bodies found following Turkish-Syrian quake

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria continue the search for survivors of the catastrophic earthquake that hit the region on ...

US weighs ending protection of bears at Yellowstone, Glacier Park

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has indicated that it could end federal protection for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky ...

Philippines hands over four more military bases to US

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has granted the United States four more locations to open military bases, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd ...

While friends and foes rush to Syria's aid, U.S. refuses to help

WASHINGTON, DC - The global community has extended aid to Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit the ...

US Congress wants information on Russians hacking nuclear computers

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have called on the Department of Energy to release documents detailing attempts by Russian hackers to ...

Business

Section
Honda sends out 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 US vehicles

TORRANCE, California: Due to un-repaired Takata air bag inflators that can explode and unleash potentially deadly metal shrapnel inside vehicles, ...

U.S. tech stocks hit by 7 percent fall on Google parent, Alphabet

NEW YORK, New York - After a day of major gains, U.S. stock markets fell sharply Wednesday underscoring volatility as ...

SpaceX Starship launch in March called possibility

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: In a tweet this weekend, Elon Musk said that SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch ...

Officials hopeful as UK new car sales rise 14 percent in January

LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has reported that new car registrations in the UK rose for ...

Big jump in sales for Foxconn as China ends Covid restrictions

TAIPEI, Taiwan: After the end of COVID-19 disruptions in China, Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major ...

U.S. stocks get boost from Fed chair, Nasdaq surges 226 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday following mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Powell ...

Movie Review

Paisan (Pais)