Athens snow closes much of city as schools, shops closed

ATHENS, Greece: Schools and shops in Athens were forced to shut and traffic was halted as storm Barbara swept across ...

Investigation begins as two planes cleared for same runway in Texas

AUSTIN Texas: The Federal Aviation Administration and the US National Transportation Safety Board said they are both investigating an aborted ...

Rail traffic halted in Ohio after train with chemicals catches fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February ...

Thousands more bodies found following Turkish-Syrian quake

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria continue the search for survivors of the catastrophic earthquake that hit the region on ...

US weighs ending protection of bears at Yellowstone, Glacier Park

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has indicated that it could end federal protection for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky ...

Philippines hands over four more military bases to US

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has granted the United States four more locations to open military bases, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd ...

US farmers set to increase corn plantings in 2023

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst predictions of lower prices of fertilizer and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought, ...

U.S. stocks rally peters out as day wears on

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks started well on Thursday with the Dow Jones eventually pushing ahead more than ...

Washington state winner to claim $756 million Powerball prize

AUBURN, Washington: A $754.6 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket was bought this weekend at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, ...

War in Ukraine pushes BP 2022 profits to record $28 billion

LONDON, England: British Petroleum has reported a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and increased its dividend, in line ...

Honda sends out 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 US vehicles

TORRANCE, California: Due to un-repaired Takata air bag inflators that can explode and unleash potentially deadly metal shrapnel inside vehicles, ...

U.S. tech stocks hit by 7 percent fall on Google parent, Alphabet

NEW YORK, New York - After a day of major gains, U.S. stock markets fell sharply Wednesday underscoring volatility as ...

