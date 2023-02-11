Sat, 11 Feb 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
Hong Kong rights activists face jail terms as trial begins

HONG KONG: Amid tight security, the trial of 16 Hong Kong democracy activists charged under a national security law imposed ...

U.S. businesses in Taiwan voice concerns about future due to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan reports that half the companies that took part ...

US says United Airlines not completing pre-flight checks on Boeing 777

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will fine United Airlines $1.1 million for not conducting required ...

Athens snow closes much of city as schools, shops closed

ATHENS, Greece: Schools and shops in Athens were forced to shut and traffic was halted as storm Barbara swept across ...

Investigation begins as two planes cleared for same runway in Texas

AUSTIN Texas: The Federal Aviation Administration and the US National Transportation Safety Board said they are both investigating an aborted ...

Rail traffic halted in Ohio after train with chemicals catches fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February ...

Business

Section
Thailand prime minister predicts 30 million tourists in 2023

PHUKET, Thailand: Thai government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri has said that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is confident that the country will ...

U.S. stock markets have mixed day Friday, Nasdaq Composite drops 71 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed at the close Friday with the tech sector continuing to feel ...

Dell Computers set to reduce workforce by 6,000 jobs

AUSTIN, Texas: Amid the slump in the personal computer market and a potential recession, Dell Technologies announced this week that ...

Swiss voters to decide on transformation to cashless society

GENEVA, Switzerland: After collecting enough signatures to trigger a vote, pressure group Free Switzerland Movement said that Swiss citizens will ...

US farmers set to increase corn plantings in 2023

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst predictions of lower prices of fertilizer and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought, ...

U.S. stocks rally peters out as day wears on

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks started well on Thursday with the Dow Jones eventually pushing ahead more than ...

Movie Review

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (Fin de semana para los muertos)
Living Dead at Manchester Morgue