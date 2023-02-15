Wed, 15 Feb 2023

International

Cambodia closes down one of remaining independent media outlets

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: In the latest crackdown on the country's handful of independent media organizations, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ...

Chevron to leave Myanmar due to US pressure following coup

SAN FRANCISCO, California: US oil giant Chevron said it will sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, allowing ...

30 Congressmen demand probe of child labor charges against Hyundai

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a Reuters investigation discovered children as young as 12 working in Alabama factories that make parts for ...

Florida, Texas weigh laws to outlaw Chinese buying property

BEIJING, China: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has accused the United States of violating the principles of the market economy ...

Biden's State of Union speech watched by 29% fewer than 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Nielsen ratings data reported that some 27.3 million people watched U.S. President Joe Biden's February 7 State of ...

After Washington tells pharmacies to sell abortion drugs, Texas sues

AUSTIN, Texas: In an effort to prevent the US from requesting pharmacies to fill abortion drug prescriptions, Texas has sued ...

Business

Section
Ford to partner with Chinese to build battery plant in Michigan

DETROIT, Michigan: Media reports have stated that Ford Motor Co. could announce as early as this week that it plans ...

SpaceX Starship tests engines before planned March launch

BOCA CHICA, Texas: In a major step towards sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, SpaceX completed an engine-firing test ...

Uptick in CPI unsettles U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied, and the dollar slumped on Tuesday, despite a CPI reading for January ...

To prevent shortages of chips, GM signs deal with GlobalFoundries

DETROIT, Michigan: Two days after President Joe Biden praised, during the State of the Union speech, the passing of the ...

Reports say White House to restrict US investments in China tech

WASHINGTON D.C.: News stories last week reported that the Biden administration plans to introduce an executive order restricting US companies ...

