US Republicans say cost cuts do not include Social Security, Medicare

WASHINGTON D.C.: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer stressed that Republicans said they would not cut Social Security and Medicare ...

Returning astronauts delayed due to space station leak

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia is set to delay the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship, scheduled for February 20 to return ...

French turn out in streets to protest changes in pension rules

PARIS, France: Protesters across France held a fourth round of nationwide demonstrations this weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to ...

Life becomes more difficult as Venezuelans no longer use credit cards

CARACAS, Venezuela: Due to high inflation and government restrictions, credit cards are becoming increasingly useless in Venezuela, making life more ...

US culture wars rage as school bans boys' bathroom urinals

MILFORD, New Hampshire: After the local district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal blocking children from using facilities ...

US military holds South China Sea drills amid China tensions

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, the US Navy and ...

US consumers grappling with higher rents, grocery prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Labor Department report released this week showed that Americans continued to be hit by higher costs for ...

Hong Kong says it will stop land sales that violate security concerns

HONG KONG: Confirming an earlier media report that had rocked property stocks, this week the Development Bureau said that Hong ...

U.S. stocks finish in the red, Nasdaq Composite slides 215 points

NEW YORK, New York - A higher-than-expected PPI (Producer Price Index) reading on Thursday dented enthusiasm for buying stocks.The PPI ...

Amazon robotaxi tested on California road with people in car

SEATTLE, Washington: This week, Zoox, Amazon.com's self-driving vehicle unit, said it has successfully tested a robotaxi on a public road ...

Airbnb offering Phantom of the Opera-apartment stays in Paris

PARIS, France: This summer, Airbnb is offering a night for two in the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris, transforming ...

Seeking to stem losses, Facebook to continue staff layoffs

LONDON, England: Facebook is planning a new round of layoffs and has delayed finalizing its various budgets, according to the ...

Dead & Buried (4K UHD)