Sat, 18 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
29
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US weighs sanctioning banks with ties to Moscow

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reuters has reported that in an effort by Western countries to further isolate Moscow, the US could sanction ...

US General Milley says Russia has lost war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After a meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels, US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley told ...

US Republicans say cost cuts do not include Social Security, Medicare

WASHINGTON D.C.: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer stressed that Republicans said they would not cut Social Security and Medicare ...

Returning astronauts delayed due to space station leak

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia is set to delay the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship, scheduled for February 20 to return ...

French turn out in streets to protest changes in pension rules

PARIS, France: Protesters across France held a fourth round of nationwide demonstrations this weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to ...

Life becomes more difficult as Venezuelans no longer use credit cards

CARACAS, Venezuela: Due to high inflation and government restrictions, credit cards are becoming increasingly useless in Venezuela, making life more ...

Business

Section
Son of Toyota founder, Shoichiro Toyoda, dead at 97

TOKYO, Japan: The son of Toyota Motor Corporation founder Shoichiro Toyoda died on February 14 of heart failure at the ...

In modernization drive, Air India buys record 500 new aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: Air India announced that it has placed record orders for 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing, as ...

U.S. stock markets mixed Friday, Nasdaq Composite drops 69 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were divided on the direction of the various key stock indices on Wall Street ...

Multi-state cellular disruption for T-Mobile customers in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: T-Mobile users across the US reported network outages this week, according to outage tracking website ...

US consumers grappling with higher rents, grocery prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Labor Department report released this week showed that Americans continued to be hit by higher costs for ...

Hong Kong says it will stop land sales that violate security concerns

HONG KONG: Confirming an earlier media report that had rocked property stocks, this week the Development Bureau said that Hong ...

Movie Review

Police Story 2 (Ging chaat goo si juk jaap)