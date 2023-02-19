Sun, 19 Feb 2023

International

Thousands stranded in Germany as Lufthansa cancels flights

FRANKFURT, Germany: On February 15, an IT systems failure stranded thousands of Lufthansa passengers and forced flights to be cancelled ...

Aircraft near-misses prompts US to form safety review team

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After several near miss crashes by aircraft, a team of experts will be formed to review airline safety. ...

US weighs sanctioning banks with ties to Moscow

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reuters has reported that in an effort by Western countries to further isolate Moscow, the US could sanction ...

US General Milley says Russia has lost war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After a meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels, US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley told ...

US Republicans say cost cuts do not include Social Security, Medicare

WASHINGTON D.C.: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer stressed that Republicans said they would not cut Social Security and Medicare ...

Returning astronauts delayed due to space station leak

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia is set to delay the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship, scheduled for February 20 to return ...

Business

US retail sales up to highest in two-years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After two consecutive monthly declines as more Americans purchased motor vehicles and other goods, US ...

Millions of US Hyundai, Kias eligible for anti-theft upgrades

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: Hyundai and Kia have announced that they will offer software upgrades to 8.3 million US vehicles to ...

Son of Toyota founder, Shoichiro Toyoda, dead at 97

TOKYO, Japan: The son of Toyota Motor Corporation founder Shoichiro Toyoda died on February 14 of heart failure at the ...

In modernization drive, Air India buys record 500 new aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: Air India announced that it has placed record orders for 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing, as ...

U.S. stock markets mixed Friday, Nasdaq Composite drops 69 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were divided on the direction of the various key stock indices on Wall Street ...

Multi-state cellular disruption for T-Mobile customers in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: T-Mobile users across the US reported network outages this week, according to outage tracking website ...

Movie Review

Police Story 2 (Ging chaat goo si juk jaap)