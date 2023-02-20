In ratcheting up of rhetoric, S. Korea calls North the "enemy"

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's biennial white paper, released this week, has described North Korea as its "enemy" for the first time in six years.

The white paper offers a glimpse into the reclusive North's growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as its conventional military capabilities.

"As North Korea continues to pose military threats without giving up nuclear weapons, its regime and military, which are the main agents of the execution, are our enemies," the document said.

To beef up its nuclear stockpile, North Korea has continued reprocessing spent fuel from its reactor and possesses about 70kg of weapons-grade plutonium, up from 50kg estimated in the previous report, it said.

The North has also secured "substantial amounts of highly enriched uranium" and has reached a "significant level of capability" to miniaturize atomic bombs through six nuclear tests, a description that remains unchanged since 2018.

"Our military is strengthening surveillance as the possibility of an additional nuclear test is rising," the paper said, citing the restoration last year of previously destroyed tunnels at the North's testing site.

Of note, the South Korean the paper called Japan a "close neighbour that shares values" for the first time since 2016, amid efforts to mend ties strained by history and trade spats.