International

US forms 'Disruptive technology' strike force to fight cyber strikes

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco announced the launch this week of a new "disruptive technology strike force" responsible for ...

In ratcheting up of rhetoric, S. Korea calls North the "enemy"

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's biennial white paper, released this week, has described North Korea as its "enemy" for the ...

US, Philippines South Seas exercise is strong message to China

MANILLA, Philippines: Amidst growing tensions with China in the South China Sea, Manila's army chief, Romeo Brawner, said that this ...

Thousands stranded in Germany as Lufthansa cancels flights

FRANKFURT, Germany: On February 15, an IT systems failure stranded thousands of Lufthansa passengers and forced flights to be cancelled ...

Aircraft near-misses prompts US to form safety review team

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After several near miss crashes by aircraft, a team of experts will be formed to review airline safety. ...

US weighs sanctioning banks with ties to Moscow

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reuters has reported that in an effort by Western countries to further isolate Moscow, the US could sanction ...

Business

US single family home starts falls in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite mortgage rates easing and improvements to homebuilder confidence, in January the number of US single-family homes being ...

February factory output in New York higher than predicted

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The New York Federal Reserve Bank has reported that its barometer of manufacturing activity for ...

Deliveries of Ford Lightning pickup trucks halted due to batteries

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Co. has said that after discovering a potential battery problem during pre-delivery checks, it halted production ...

US retail sales up to highest in two-years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After two consecutive monthly declines as more Americans purchased motor vehicles and other goods, US ...

Millions of US Hyundai, Kias eligible for anti-theft upgrades

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: Hyundai and Kia have announced that they will offer software upgrades to 8.3 million US vehicles to ...

Son of Toyota founder, Shoichiro Toyoda, dead at 97

TOKYO, Japan: The son of Toyota Motor Corporation founder Shoichiro Toyoda died on February 14 of heart failure at the ...

Movie Review

Touki Bouki