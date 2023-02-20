Mon, 20 Feb 2023

International

China bans Lockheed Martin, Raytheon due to arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING, China: Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon Technologies have been sanctioned by Beijing over arms sales to Taiwan, ...

US Defense Secretary Austin tells Baltics that US to defend allies

TALLINN, Estonia: The US is ready to defend the Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - if required, and ...

US forms 'Disruptive technology' strike force to fight cyber strikes

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco announced the launch this week of a new "disruptive technology strike force" responsible for ...

In ratcheting up of rhetoric, S. Korea calls North the "enemy"

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's biennial white paper, released this week, has described North Korea as its "enemy" for the ...

US, Philippines South Seas exercise is strong message to China

MANILLA, Philippines: Amidst growing tensions with China in the South China Sea, Manila's army chief, Romeo Brawner, said that this ...

Thousands stranded in Germany as Lufthansa cancels flights

FRANKFURT, Germany: On February 15, an IT systems failure stranded thousands of Lufthansa passengers and forced flights to be cancelled ...

Business

Nestle expects price rise, even after 8% jump in 2023

VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle company has said it will increase prices again this year as the higher cost of ingredients has ...

Tesla accepting no new orders for this quarter, Model Y sold out

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Electrek has reported that electric vehicle maker Tesla's Model Y has sold out for this ...

US single family home starts falls in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite mortgage rates easing and improvements to homebuilder confidence, in January the number of US single-family homes being ...

February factory output in New York higher than predicted

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The New York Federal Reserve Bank has reported that its barometer of manufacturing activity for ...

Deliveries of Ford Lightning pickup trucks halted due to batteries

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Co. has said that after discovering a potential battery problem during pre-delivery checks, it halted production ...

US retail sales up to highest in two-years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After two consecutive monthly declines as more Americans purchased motor vehicles and other goods, US ...

Movie Review

Glengarry Glen Ross