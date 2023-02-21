JAKARTA -- A huge explosion at a village house in Blitar city of Indonesia's East Java Province killed four and injured dozens in the area on Sunday evening, the local police said on Monday.

The victims killed in the blast were all from the same family, a father with his two children and a nephew, Blitar police chief Argo Wiyono told local media, adding that the blast also injured at least 13 villagers and damaged more than 20 houses in the area.

The police have suspected the explosion was caused by the firecrackers made by the father ahead of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. (Indonesia-Explosion)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- A rescue team sent by China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has successfully rescued four survivors during its nine-day mission in quake-stricken Türkiye, the team's leader said Monday.

Yiu Men-yeung, commander of the HKSAR search and rescue team, told media that during the nine days, the HKSAR rescue team searched 32 to 40 buildings and carried out checks in 13 zones with a total area of about 28,550 square meters. (Hong Kong-Türkiye-Rescue)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- Eleven people have been reported dead, with more than 3,200 people still unaccounted for as New Zealanders were cleaning up the muds after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the North Island last week.

More fatalities still remain possible, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told media, adding that the government discussed initial recovery plans on Monday, with the cost of the recovery estimated to be about 13 billion NZ dollars (8.12 billion U.S. dollars).

As of Sunday evening, 3,215 people were still unaccounted for, more than 20,000 homes and businesses were still without power, local media reported. (New Zealand-Cyclone Gabrielle-Toll)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a multiple-rocket launching drill Monday morning, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, in response to the U.S.-South Korea combined air drill a day earlier.

The long-range artillery unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the western front fired two rocket shells of 600 mm multiple-rocket launchers towards the eastern waters, the state news agency reported Monday.

The multiple-rocket launcher was lauded as "the latest type of multiple launch precision attack weapon system" and "a tactical nuclear attack means" assigned to destroy enemy operational airfield, the report said. (DPRK-Rocket-Firing)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 passengers were killed and 54 others injured on Sunday night as a bus fell into a ditch in the Chakwal district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, rescue service told Xinhua.

The rescue service said that the accident took place on the motorway near Kallar Kahar area of the district when the bus went off to the other side of the road due to brake failure, hit three cars coming from the opposite direction, and eventually fell off the road into a ditch.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospitals, it said, adding that four of the injured passengers were in critical condition. (Pakistan-Road Accident)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's automotive export kept rising for the sixth consecutive month last month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Monday.

Car shipment soared 21.9 percent from a year earlier to 4.98 billion U.S. dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to grow since August last year, marking the highest-ever January figure. (South Korea-Auto Export)