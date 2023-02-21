Tue, 21 Feb 2023

US brings top fighter jets to India air show in bid to replace Russia

BENGALURU, India: Taking advantage of delays in receiving Russian military supplies due to the Ukraine war, the United States brought ...

UK court rules in favor of Virgin Air in case against Alaska Airlines

LONDON, England: Virgin Airlines has won a $160 million trademark case against Alaska Airlines, after a judge in London ruled ...

Fire causes power outage at JFK terminal, flights cancelled, diverted

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A two-day power outage in a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport ...

China bans Lockheed Martin, Raytheon due to arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING, China: Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon Technologies have been sanctioned by Beijing over arms sales to Taiwan, ...

US Defense Secretary Austin tells Baltics that US to defend allies

TALLINN, Estonia: The US is ready to defend the Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - if required, and ...

US forms 'Disruptive technology' strike force to fight cyber strikes

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco announced the launch this week of a new "disruptive technology strike force" responsible for ...

Business

Sanctions on Russia see new car sales fall 50 percent

MOSCOW, Russia: Amidst the full effect of Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, spending on new cars in ...

Boeing offers $5.3 million to CEO to stay on for 2 to 3 more years

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing aircraft company has announced that it will pay Chief Executive Dave Calhoun $5.29 million to continue in ...

Nestle expects price rise, even after 8% jump in 2023

VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle company has said it will increase prices again this year as the higher cost of ingredients has ...

Tesla accepting no new orders for this quarter, Model Y sold out

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Electrek has reported that electric vehicle maker Tesla's Model Y has sold out for this ...

US single family home starts falls in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite mortgage rates easing and improvements to homebuilder confidence, in January the number of US single-family homes being ...

February factory output in New York higher than predicted

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The New York Federal Reserve Bank has reported that its barometer of manufacturing activity for ...

Movie Review

