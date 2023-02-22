Wed, 22 Feb 2023

International

US, France, Germany say they will be 'closely aligned' on China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that during a meeting in Munich to discuss challenges posed by China, US ...

Japanese public say farewell to panda returning to China

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo for one last look at Xiang Xiang, a beloved Japanese-born ...

US awards $2 billion hypersonic weapons contract to Lockheed Martin

BETHESDA, Maryland: Amidst rising global demand for arms and ammunitions, Lockheed Martin has announced that it has been awarded a ...

Iowa music festival organizers found guilty of $2 million fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: After defrauding a bank to support a music festival that lost $2.3 million, two senior officials from ...

US brings top fighter jets to India air show in bid to replace Russia

BENGALURU, India: Taking advantage of delays in receiving Russian military supplies due to the Ukraine war, the United States brought ...

UK court rules in favor of Virgin Air in case against Alaska Airlines

LONDON, England: Virgin Airlines has won a $160 million trademark case against Alaska Airlines, after a judge in London ruled ...

Business

Facebook fights off $3.7 billion UK lawsuit

LONDON, England: Social media giant Facebook has successfully defeated a 3 billion pound ($3.7 billion) collective lawsuit alleging that it ...

German automakers urge government to hurry construction of EV chargers

FRANKFURT, Germany: Automakers Mercedes-Benz and VW have urged the German government to scale up the number of electric vehicle charging ...

U.S. stock markets weaken sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 2.50 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. Treasuries rose sharply on Tuesday, triggering alarm on equity markets which fell hard.The benchmark ...

Brazilian aircraft maker Eve expects to deliver planes in 2026

BRASILIA, Brazil: Luiz Mauad, vice president of Brazilian electric aircraft maker Eve Holding, said the company was "on track" to ...

No end in sight as U.S. bird flu outbreak enters year two

WASHINGTON D.C.: After more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the ongoing avian influenza outbreak, ...

Small jet slides off runway, closes Houston airport

HOUSTON, Texas: Houston officials have announced that a small jet slid off a runway as it landed at Hobby Airport ...

Movie Review

Nomadland