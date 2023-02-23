MANILA - The Philippine government on Wednesday night denounced North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying it undermined peace in the region and the world.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the tests provoke tension as it reiterated the Philippines' call on North Korea to "immediately put a stop" to its missile launches and comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"The Philippines condemns the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on February 18, 2023 by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as the other ballistic missile tests," the statement read.

It also asked North Korea to engage South Korea through diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

The ICBM was fired off from Pyongyang into the sea about 200 kilometers west of Oshima Island in Japan on Saturday and was followed by two short-range ballistic missile launches on Monday.

The long-range ballistic missile test was North Korea's first ICBM launch since November 2022. (PNA)