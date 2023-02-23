Thu, 23 Feb 2023

International

US seizes 6,542 guns at airports in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2022, 6,542 guns were intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration at airport checkpoints across the United States.The ...

Authorities think dead whales in New York struck by ships

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said a 25-foot minke whale, which had injuries that were ...

US, France, Germany say they will be 'closely aligned' on China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that during a meeting in Munich to discuss challenges posed by China, US ...

Japanese public say farewell to panda returning to China

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo for one last look at Xiang Xiang, a beloved Japanese-born ...

US awards $2 billion hypersonic weapons contract to Lockheed Martin

BETHESDA, Maryland: Amidst rising global demand for arms and ammunitions, Lockheed Martin has announced that it has been awarded a ...

Iowa music festival organizers found guilty of $2 million fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: After defrauding a bank to support a music festival that lost $2.3 million, two senior officials from ...

Business

UK court sentences UK financiers to prison from defrauding Libya fund

LONDON, England: A former JPMorgan investment manager and an ex-Julius Baer banker were sentenced to 11 years in prison by ...

US senator: Railroads must answer questions on hazardous shipments

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell has announced that she is opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous ...

Facebook fights off $3.7 billion UK lawsuit

LONDON, England: Social media giant Facebook has successfully defeated a 3 billion pound ($3.7 billion) collective lawsuit alleging that it ...

German automakers urge government to hurry construction of EV chargers

FRANKFURT, Germany: Automakers Mercedes-Benz and VW have urged the German government to scale up the number of electric vehicle charging ...

U.S. stock markets weaken sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 2.50 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. Treasuries rose sharply on Tuesday, triggering alarm on equity markets which fell hard.The benchmark ...

Brazilian aircraft maker Eve expects to deliver planes in 2026

BRASILIA, Brazil: Luiz Mauad, vice president of Brazilian electric aircraft maker Eve Holding, said the company was "on track" to ...

