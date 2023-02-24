Fri, 24 Feb 2023

International

Disruptions in supplies of tomatoes in Britain causing hardships

LONDON, England: Difficult weather in southern Europe and northern Africa has disrupted the harvests of a range of crops, resulting ...

In restructuring, McKinsey consulting to lay off 2,000

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that consultancy company McKinsey & Co plans to lay off some 2,000 ...

US seizes 6,542 guns at airports in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2022, 6,542 guns were intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration at airport checkpoints across the United States.The ...

Authorities think dead whales in New York struck by ships

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said a 25-foot minke whale, which had injuries that were ...

US, France, Germany say they will be 'closely aligned' on China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that during a meeting in Munich to discuss challenges posed by China, US ...

Japanese public say farewell to panda returning to China

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo for one last look at Xiang Xiang, a beloved Japanese-born ...

Business

Section
As public criticism increases, S. Korea begins study of bank problems

SEOUL, South Korea: After President Yoon Suk-yeol called on banks to help curb the cost-of-living crisis affecting vulnerable people this ...

U.S. stocks finish in black after volatile day, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially lost ground while the dollar rallied Thursday before buyers entered the market ...

No end in sight as US home sales decline for 12th month

CHICAGO: A National Association of Realtors study released this week reported that in January, US existing home sales dropped to ...

UK court sentences UK financiers to prison from defrauding Libya fund

LONDON, England: A former JPMorgan investment manager and an ex-Julius Baer banker were sentenced to 11 years in prison by ...

US senator: Railroads must answer questions on hazardous shipments

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell has announced that she is opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous ...

Facebook fights off $3.7 billion UK lawsuit

LONDON, England: Social media giant Facebook has successfully defeated a 3 billion pound ($3.7 billion) collective lawsuit alleging that it ...

