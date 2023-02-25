JAKARTA -- The number of casualties rose to 10 on Friday with 23 people injured after a riot broke out in Indonesia's eastern province of Highland Papua, local police said.

Papua province police spokesman Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said the riot in the newly-established province was triggered by the rumor about a kid being kidnapped. (Indonesia-Papua-Riot)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- At least seven people died and nine were injured when a building collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, local police said.

The incident occurred in the Daurala area of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 75 miles (120 km) away from Delhi.

All the dead were blue-collar workers, a police officer said, adding that nine people were injured and were admitted to a local government hospital. (India-Building Collapse)

- - - -

VLADIVOSTOK -- Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced that its Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was successfully launched into the planned orbit on Friday.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the MS-23 spacecraft, lifted off from the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan at 0324 Moscow time (0024 GMT). The spacecraft is flying in unmanned mode and will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) in two days, ROSCOSMOS said on its official website. (Russia-Space-Mission)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a strategic cruise missile launching drill Thursday, a move aimed at examining the rapid response posture of its strategic cruise missile units, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

A strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region fired four "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missiles towards eastern waters at dawn, which traveled on a flight trajectory before hitting target as designed, the report said. (DPRK-Missile-Drill)