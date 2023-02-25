Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SEOUL, South Korea: Data released by Statistics Korea this week reported that the fertility rate in South Korea, which already ...
BEIJING, China - While the United States, Britain, and many European countries continue to support the war in Ukraine with ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: After publicly claiming that Denmark's secret service helped US intelligence spy on several European leaders, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, ...
LONDON, England: Difficult weather in southern Europe and northern Africa has disrupted the harvests of a range of crops, resulting ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that consultancy company McKinsey & Co plans to lay off some 2,000 ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2022, 6,542 guns were intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration at airport checkpoints across the United States.The ...
BAGHDAD, Iraq: To compensate for a foreign currency shortage in local markets, Iraq's central bank said the country could soon ...
NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears re-emerged Friday, sending stock markets into a tailspin."This market has been pretty jittery ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced this week that it will help some 850,000 first time home buyers save some ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japanese startup Iwaya Giken has announced that it will launch commercial space viewing balloon flights at altitudes where ...
SEOUL, South Korea: After President Yoon Suk-yeol called on banks to help curb the cost-of-living crisis affecting vulnerable people this ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially lost ground while the dollar rallied Thursday before buyers entered the market ...