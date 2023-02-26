Sun, 26 Feb 2023

International

Global support for Ukraine not universal, Russia has its supporters too

In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized ...

S. Korea discusses country's fertility rate opf 0.78, lowest in world

SEOUL, South Korea: Data released by Statistics Korea this week reported that the fertility rate in South Korea, which already ...

Dialogue and negotiation the only viable solution to Ukraine crisis, says China

BEIJING, China - While the United States, Britain, and many European countries continue to support the war in Ukraine with ...

Ex-Denmark minister faces trial for revealing state secrets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: After publicly claiming that Denmark's secret service helped US intelligence spy on several European leaders, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, ...

Disruptions in supplies of tomatoes in Britain causing hardships

LONDON, England: Difficult weather in southern Europe and northern Africa has disrupted the harvests of a range of crops, resulting ...

In restructuring, McKinsey consulting to lay off 2,000

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that consultancy company McKinsey & Co plans to lay off some 2,000 ...

Business

Bill Gates purchases 3.76% of Heineken stock

SEATTLE, Washington: Despite previously saying that he was "not a big beer drinker," Bill Gates has bought a 3.76 percent ...

Iraq OKs using Chinese yuan for purchases as shortage of U.S. dollars grows

BAGHDAD, Iraq: To compensate for a foreign currency shortage in local markets, Iraq's central bank said the country could soon ...

Tech wreck on U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq Composite drops 195 points

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears re-emerged Friday, sending stock markets into a tailspin."This market has been pretty jittery ...

US reduces costs for first-time home buyers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced this week that it will help some 850,000 first time home buyers save some ...

Japanese startup to offer public balloon trips to space

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese startup Iwaya Giken has announced that it will launch commercial space viewing balloon flights at altitudes where ...

As public criticism increases, S. Korea begins study of bank problems

SEOUL, South Korea: After President Yoon Suk-yeol called on banks to help curb the cost-of-living crisis affecting vulnerable people this ...

Movie Review

