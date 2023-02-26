Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: A federal judge has ruled that the US Forest Service can carry out a plan to shoot ...
MANILLA, Philippines: The Philippines and Australia have discussed organizing joint patrols in the South China Sea to counter Chinese 'aggression' ...
HONG KONG: To encourage marriage and birth rates, some Chinese provinces are offering young newlyweds 30 days of paid leave, ...
In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Data released by Statistics Korea this week reported that the fertility rate in South Korea, which already ...
BEIJING, China - While the United States, Britain, and many European countries continue to support the war in Ukraine with ...
SUNNYVALE, California: In an announcement at a software update day in Sunnyvale, California this week, Mercedes-Benz said it will work ...
TOKYO, Japan: As the Japanese government has stepped up calls for businesses to increase workers' pay, this week Toyota, the ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Despite previously saying that he was "not a big beer drinker," Bill Gates has bought a 3.76 percent ...
BAGHDAD, Iraq: To compensate for a foreign currency shortage in local markets, Iraq's central bank said the country could soon ...
NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears re-emerged Friday, sending stock markets into a tailspin."This market has been pretty jittery ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced this week that it will help some 850,000 first time home buyers save some ...