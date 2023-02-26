Sun, 26 Feb 2023

International

Court says New Mexico can hunt wild cows from the air

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: A federal judge has ruled that the US Forest Service can carry out a plan to shoot ...

To counter China, Philippines consider combined S. China Sea patrols

MANILLA, Philippines: The Philippines and Australia have discussed organizing joint patrols in the South China Sea to counter Chinese 'aggression' ...

Taking lead in China, province offers women 30 days maternity leave

HONG KONG: To encourage marriage and birth rates, some Chinese provinces are offering young newlyweds 30 days of paid leave, ...

Global support for Ukraine not universal, Russia has its supporters too

In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized ...

S. Korea discusses country's fertility rate opf 0.78, lowest in world

SEOUL, South Korea: Data released by Statistics Korea this week reported that the fertility rate in South Korea, which already ...

Dialogue and negotiation the only viable solution to Ukraine crisis, says China

BEIJING, China - While the United States, Britain, and many European countries continue to support the war in Ukraine with ...

Business

Mercedes, Google developing supercomputer for self-driving cars

SUNNYVALE, California: In an announcement at a software update day in Sunnyvale, California this week, Mercedes-Benz said it will work ...

Toyota agrees to union wage demand for large increase

TOKYO, Japan: As the Japanese government has stepped up calls for businesses to increase workers' pay, this week Toyota, the ...

Bill Gates purchases 3.76% of Heineken stock

SEATTLE, Washington: Despite previously saying that he was "not a big beer drinker," Bill Gates has bought a 3.76 percent ...

Iraq OKs using Chinese yuan for purchases as shortage of U.S. dollars grows

BAGHDAD, Iraq: To compensate for a foreign currency shortage in local markets, Iraq's central bank said the country could soon ...

Tech wreck on U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq Composite drops 195 points

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears re-emerged Friday, sending stock markets into a tailspin."This market has been pretty jittery ...

US reduces costs for first-time home buyers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced this week that it will help some 850,000 first time home buyers save some ...

